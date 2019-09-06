



Andy Roddick opened up to Us about 25 things you might know about him — including what he misses most about playing tennis professionally, what he finds sexy about wife Brooklyn Decker and his biggest fears. Read on to learn about the retired tennis pro, 37, and his ace factoids.

1. My biggest fear is snakes.

2. The three phrases I’d use to describe myself: I care, I’m honest and I’m impatient.

3. The one place in the world that always makes me feel safe is New York City. I love it. I’ve been coming here my entire life. It’s one of those places I always seem to get back to a couple times a year.

4. I’m that guy on an airplane who cries during a movie.

5. My parents are the most influential people in my life. You learn when you become a parent what it takes and what you have to sacrifice.

6. My secret obsession is playing golf.

7. The thing I miss most about playing tennis professionally is the people. It’s like this traveling circus for 15, 20 years of your life. And when you’re not around it anymore, you don’t get to see the people you’ve kind of grown up with.

8. The last show I binged was Grace and Frankie.

9. I’d love to have won a couple more points [when I played] Wimbledon.

10. I bite my nails all the time. It’s extremely annoying, and I’m very fidgety.

11. I felt I’d made it when I hosted Saturday Night Live [in 2003].

12. I love drinking a cold Heineken 0.0 on a hot day.

13. My celebrity crush as a kid was Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

14. Everything people say about [having] kids — that it’s simultaneously hard and the most fulfilling thing you’ll ever do — is accurate.

15. If I didn’t play tennis professionally, I’d probably do something in the world of sports business.

16. My favorite songs on the radio currently are anything by Chris Stapleton or Leon Bridges.

17. Getting up in front of people and speaking is always a little bit intimidating.

18. My biggest guilty pleasure is chips and queso. I’ll eat it all the time, always.

19. The sexiest thing about my wife is just her in general — her goodness, how great a mother she is and how

ambitious she is.

20. The most difficult lesson I’ve had to learn is that patience is hard.

21. My favorite type of date night is a quiet night: dinner, wine and an understated conversation.

22. The very first thing I do in the morning is get coffee.

23. The very last thing I do before I go to sleep is say goodnight to my wife.

24. I’d be more intimidated to go up against Serena Williams than Venus Williams. She’s meaner than Venus. I love Serena, but she’s tough.

25. I’m proud to say my first career is behind me. I started playing tennis when I was 6 years old, and I loved it every day of my life. But I’m also excited for new chapters.

Roddick has partnered with Heineken 0.0 for the Perfect Serve campaign at the U.S. Open.

