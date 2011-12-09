Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Is “Really the Only Person I Talk To”

Angelina Jolie isn't really a girl's girl.

In an interview with the January issue of Marie Claire, the mom of six opens up about her lack of female friends.

"It was nice for me to play with other girls; I don't really have girlfriends in movies, if you've noticed," the 36-year-old actress says.

"Well, I have a few girlfriends. I just… I stay at home a lot," Brad Pitt's longtime love explains. "I don't do a lot with them, and I'm very homebound."

Jolie tells Marie Claire that she does have one trusted confidant. "I talk to my family," she says. "I talk to Brad… But I don't know, I don't have a lot of friend I talk to. He really is the only person I talk to."

One thing Pitt, 47, is wanting to talk to Jolie about? Her pin thin frame. "He's worried about her and has made her see a zillion doctors, but they keep telling her she's fine," a source tells the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

