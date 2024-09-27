Angelina Jolie has ended a two-year legal battle against the Department of Justice and the FBI over documents related to abuse allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly dated September 25, 2024, Jolie, 49, filing as “Jane Doe,” informed the court that she had dropped the case. Jolie had previously been pursuing anonymous court action, seeking FBI documents about an alleged altercation on a private jet in 2016, which preceded the couple’s divorce filing that year.

The most recent filing read, “The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

The original case, also under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” was filed in March of 2022 and revealed that a Freedom of Information Act had been requested in 2021 seeking to obtain documents about the FBI’s investigation into Pitt.

Pitt, 60, allegedly verbally and physically abused Jolie and their children aboard the jet in 2016, pouring beer and wine on her and one of the children, claims which he denied.

A Pitt source told Us at the time that the then-married couple had gotten into an argument on the aircraft. “He got drunk and was fighting with Angie,” the insider said. “[Son] Maddox stepped in to defend Angie and got in Brad’s face.”

However, a second source close to Pitt added that “teenagers have fights with their parents, especially when you have teens who are strong-willed and confident. You’re going to have back and forth.” The second Pitt insider also claimed that “the abuse suggestions are inaccurate.”

Multiple insiders told Us that at least part of the heated exchange was caught on tape and alleged that Pitt can be seen on the video “looking drunk” and “yelling.” One source told Us of the footage, “Brad is seen yelling a lot during it, but nothing physical.”

Since the episode occurred in the air on an international flight, the case was turned over to the FBI, the government agency confirmed to Us. “In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States; specifically, an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued,” the FBI told Us in a statement at the time.

Although the allegations were investigated by the FBI, no charges were brought against the actor.

The couple, who married in 2014, share six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Their divorce is still ongoing and has not been finalized.