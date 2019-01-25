Stars, they’re just like Us! Angelina Jolie took her kids to a Los Angeles-area park to sell organic dog treats and actress Sarah Ramos just so happened to witness it while it was happening.

The Parenthood alum, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 24, to share her experience of running into the famous family at a dog park in November 2018. “I’m not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling,” she wrote. “A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats.”

Ramos posted several photos from the day, including one of herself and a dog standing several yards in front of Jolie, 43, and a few of her children, who were sitting at a table with a homemade sign. The Midnight, Texas star also zoomed in on the famous family to prove their identity.

The actress later gave more details about her “bombshell Instagram post” on her Story. She explained that the run-in happened late last year, but she wanted to protect the Jolies’ privacy because they “were just trying to sell some organic dog treats at the dog park.”

“[I was] clearly not expecting anything to happen, as you can see based on my all-denim outfit that’s not cute,” Ramos said. “I wasn’t expecting anything and I found Angie Jolie. … They were just selling organic dog treats for some charity. You know, maybe it was the kids’ idea to do something fun in the neighborhood.”

The Ask for Jane star also admitted that the kids were definitely aware that she was taking a sneaky picture. “I wasn’t getting anything past anybody,” she quipped.

Jolie shares six children with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!