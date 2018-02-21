Nobody overslept and missed this class! Angelina Jolie taught a seminar on Monday, February 19, called “Women, Peace and Security” at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner, who is currently a visiting professor, spoke about human rights violations against women in conflict and their links to gender inequality. Afterwards, Jolie took questions from the class!

Jolie delivered her first lecture at the prestigious London-based school in March 2017. “Im a little nervous, feeling butterflies,” she told The Evening Standard. “I hope I do well. This is very important to me.”

The By the Sea actress had nothing to be worried about. After the lesson, students took to social media to praise her speech and share photos taken with their celebrity lecturer. “She’ll make an amazing visiting professor. So honored to hear her inaugural lecture at LSE on sexual violence, rape, working w/ refugees,” one student tweeted. Added another: “Incredible lecture by Angelina Jolie.”

Jolie and Britain’s former foreign secretary William Hague founded the LSE Centre for Women, Peace and Security in 2015. “It is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for chimers that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict,” Jolie said in a statement to The Guardian last May. “I am looking forward to teaching and to learning from the students, as well as to sharing my own experiences of working alongside governments and the United Nations.”

