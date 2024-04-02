Angie Harmon had a devastating Easter weekend after a deliveryman shot and killed her dog.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” Harmon, 51, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, April 1, alongside photos of her dog Oliver. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Harmon went on to explain that the deliveryman was shopping under a “woman’s identity named Merle” and later shared the picture of the man to her Story.

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,’” she noted, adding that her family is “completely traumatized” and “beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

“#RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈,” Harmon concluded her post.

Several of the actress’ famous friends showed their support in her comment section.

“Oh my god, I’m horrified and beyond disbelief…I can’t even begin to imagine. Stunned,” Allison Janney wrote, while Paulina Porizkov also shared her disbelief. “This is UNBELIEVABLE! I don’t even know how to react to this,” she noted.

Harmon later took to her Instagram Story to write a message to the man who killed her beloved dog.

“Your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure,” she shared. “The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”

Instacart shared in a statement with USA Today that they are in contact with Harmon and are cooperating with law enforcement.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” Instacart told the outlet on Monday. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform.”

Harmon previously discussed how her dog Oliver, a German shepherd/beagle mix, helped feed a squirrel named Thomas who she rescued in November 2023.

“When I would oversleep when Thomas was an ‘infant,’ Oliver would bark at me to wake up to go feed him,” the actress told People at the time.