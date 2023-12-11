Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and boyfriend Eldridge Toney got married before she died.

Cardwell, who was the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, tied the knot with Toney in March, Us Weekly can confirm. The officiant of the nuptials was Cardwell’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s husband. TMZ was first to report the news.

Cardwell and Toney had been dating since 2019. The couple connected two years after she separated from ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

The wedding came two months after Anna was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January after reportedly complaining about severe stomach aches. She underwent her first round of chemotherapy the following month. In May, Shannon, 44, shared an update with Us on how her daughter was faring with her treatments.

“This round of chemo has been kind of different,” she exclusively told Us. “She’s sleeping more. It was kind of rough, this round.”

Two months later, Shannon revealed that her daughter’s condition was terminal. “She’s not gonna go into remission,” Shannon told Entertainment Tonight in May. “We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ‘cause you never know.”

Seven months later, Shannon announced that Anna died following her cancer battle. She was 29.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 10. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna’s younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson paid tribute to her late sister after news broke of her passing.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔,” Thompson, 18, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 10. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was OK to go. Unfortunately, around 11 pm Anna took her last breath.”

She continued: “Anna was in so much pain last night but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones