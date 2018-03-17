AnnaLynne McCord and Jennifer Lopez’s ex Beau “Casper” Smart were seen getting cozy on Thursday, March 15, when they both attended the opening of Farmhouse in Los Angeles.

According to a source, the choreographer, 30, playfully pretended to be a photographer while taking pictures of the 90210 alum and her friends. Later, McCord, 30, and Smart looked flirty as they sat close to each other while eating with friends.

“At the party, AnnaLynne and Casper seemed to enjoy each other’s company and laughed throughout the night,” the source told Us Weekly. “The two were easy to spot in the VIP section during the party before making their way to the private dinner where they sat next to each other.”

The source, who pointed out that McCord and Smart followed each other on social media shortly afterwards, also revealed, “Casper was scrolling through her timeline and noticed a revealing photo of AnnaLynne with a slight underboob and joked around, announcing to others at their table saying, ‘I know her!’”

Smart dated Lopez on and off for several years before breaking up for good in 2016. The former flames got together in 2011 after Smart was hired to be a backup dancer for the “All I Have” singer. Despite their split, the dancer raved about his ex to Us Weekly in 2017, calling Lopez “phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal.” They remain on friendly terms, with Smart even approving of Lopez’s current relationship with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. In November, he also hung out with Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, who shares twins Max and Emma, 10, with the former American Idol judge.

McCord was in a three-year relationship with Dominic Purcell before they called it quits in 2014.

