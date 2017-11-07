Nothing to see here! Anthony Kiedis poked fun at his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Flea, who was recently photographed roaming around fully naked on his hotel balcony in Rio De Janeiro.

While speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at the premiere of Bunker77 in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, November 1, the 55-year-old Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman revealed that he had not seen the photos of Flea, which left nothing to the imagination. However, that’s not to say that Kiedis has never seen such a sight.

“I’ve seen [Flea] naked since he was 15-years-old. So yeah,” the rocker told Us. “I’ve been there!”

During his chat with Us, Kiedis also opened up about balancing fatherhood with his professional life. “[Being a dad] comes first and everything else gets the leftovers,” he gushed of his 10-year-old son, Everly Bear, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Heather Christie. “If I try to veer off that course, my son will correct me. One little crocodile tear and I’m canceling my plans for the night. Yup. It’s just love.”

Added the “Dani California” singer: “I get more than I give. It’s not because of some sort of altruism, I get so much love from my son that whatever he needs back, he earned it.”

