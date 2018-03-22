Anton Yelchin’s family has settled their lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles nearly two years after the actor’s tragic death.

“FCA US is pleased that we’ve reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” a representative for the company said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times on Thursday, March 22. “The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss.”

The confidential agreement was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by Us.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles manufactures the Jeep Grand Cherokee that crushed Yelchin to death in June 2016 when it rolled down his driveway, pinning him between his brick mailbox and security fence. He was 27.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter later confirmed to Us that the Like Crazy star “most likely died within a minute or so” of blunt traumatic asphyxiation.

The Star Trek actor’s parents, Irina and Viktor Yelchin, filed a wrongful death suit against Fiat Chrysler in August upon discovering that their son’s car was recalled in April. The Russian actor was notified about the recall only seven days before his death.

“He was our only son,” Viktor said in a press conference later in August. “It is against nature when a parent buries his own child.”

Added Irina, “He never caed about being a star. He loved life very much … His death is gonna save some other life.”

The Michigan-based company released a statement at the time expressing their condolences. “FCA US extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Yelchin,” they told The Wrap. “The company will be conducting a thorough investigation of this tragic incident. it is premature to speculate on its cause at this time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!