April Love Geary revealed on Wednesday, August 22, that her first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. The model, who shares 6-month-old daughter Mia with singer Robin Thicke, will give birth to their second child in March.

“I had one before Mia. But I’m not scared worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby,” the 23-year-old shared during a Q&A on Instagram Story.

Currently 12 weeks along in her pregnancy, the 5-foot-11 beauty will be announcing the sex of baby No. 2 on Saturday. “Robin has a name if it’s a boy but I haven’t started thinking of any yet,” admitted Geary.

No topic was off limits for fans, and Geary opened up when asked about her decision to stop breast-feeding Mia. “I did what I had to do to make sure she was healthy,” the mom explained. “I wasn’t producing enough so I introduced her to formula and she took it right away.”

Geary has also been posting pictures of Mia and her doting dad, and confessed that while she “rarely” reads to the infant — Thicke does “every night before bed.”

This will be the Grammy-nominated singer’s third child. He shares son Julian, 6, with ex-wife Paula Patton, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2014.

Thicke posted an Instagram video filmed while Geary was having a sonogram. In the clip, the couple marvel over their baby’s little hands and feet. “They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem,” the musician gushed in the caption. “Thank you April ❤!”

