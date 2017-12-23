Spending Christmas like a queen! Ariana Grande is resting and relaxing for the holidays at a mountain getaway with family and friends.

The “Break Free” singer, 24, decided to head to a luxurious abode in Mountain Village, Colorado, courtesy of Airbnb. The lavish property sleeps 16 and features seven bedrooms — six in the main house and one in a guest house — each is equipped with en-suite bathrooms and state-of-the-art amenities

The Grande gang will also enjoy the larger-than-life amenities that the classic lodge-style home has to offer including; a heated indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise and game rooms, home movie theater and bowling alley. The group will also indulge in gourmet meals from a private chef.

The pop diva, who was recently named Billboard’s Female Artist of the Year, shared a photo to Instagram on Saturday, December 23, that shows her enjoying a drink while hanging out in front of mountains.

The home, called the Pulitzer Mansion, could make anyone feel cozy at home with its vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, stone fireplace, antler chandeliers, and formal and casual dining areas. The price per night is approximately $10,500, according to airbnb.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!