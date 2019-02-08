Ariana Grande Seduces ‘Riverdale’ Star In ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ Video (Star Magazine)

Briana DeJesus Gushes Over New Boyfriend John: ‘We Just Vibe’ (OK! Magazine)

Chef Kevin Gillespie on His Essential Kitchen Tool, Why He Likes Hiking, and the Recipe Every Man Should Master (Men’s Journal)

Kourtney Kardashian’s Nipple Pops Out Of Lacy White Bra During Wild Night Out (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!