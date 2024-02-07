ARMRA Colostrum Expands Lineup Of ‘Liquid Gold’ Superfood Supplements

Fans of the ARMRA Colostrum superfood supplements beloved by celebrities including Emma Hernan, Sofia Richie and Ali Landry can now get the customer-favorite Vine Watermelon flavor Immune Revival in a bulk jar.

ARMRA launched the Vine Watermelon Immune Revival travel packs in March of 2023, and it quickly became a top-selling flavor, prompting an influx of customer requests for a larger product. Now, customers can get the Vine Watermelon Immune Revival Bulk Jar.

Backed by more than 5,000 research publications and third-party clinical trials, ARMRA Colostrum delivers transformational health benefits for immunity, gut health, metabolism, hair growth, skin radiance, fitness, and more. It harnesses the power of more than 400 functional, research-backed nutrients from colostrum, offering transformational benefits for the body’s best health and performance.

Colostrum, sometimes called “liquid gold,” is the first milk produced by mammals in the 48–72 hours after giving birth, and it’s packed with essential nutrients, antibodies, and other bioactives that help kickstart a newborn’s gut microbiome and immune system and promote growth.

ARMRA uses proprietary Cold-Chain BioPotent Technology to concentrate the nutrients in pure bovine colostrum from grass-fed cows raised on U.S. family farms. It is then optimized for human health, and unnecessary compounds like fat are removed.



ARMRA Colostrum helps strengthen the body’s barriers, creating a tight seal that prevents threats from crossing into the bloodstream and guards against inflammation. It protects against everyday toxins, pollutants, allergens, and processed ingredients this cold and flu season, paving the way for optimal health.

Over the past year, ARMRA Colostrum surpassed sales of 50 million scoops and gained thousands of five-star reviews.

ARMRA Founder and CEO Dr. Sarah Rahal is a double board-certified pediatric neurologist with expertise in functional medicine, environmental health, and quantum medicine. Alarmed by the boom in chronic diseases among her young patients, and galvanized by a catastrophic health crisis that almost took her life, Dr. Rahal founded ARMRA to transform the health of anyone dramatically.

“I created ARMRA Colostrum to heal myself,” said Dr. Rahal. “It was developed with the utmost intention, integrity, and respect for evolutionary wisdom because I put this into my own body every single day. Nature crafted by us, for us.”



