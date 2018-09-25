Does he know all the pieces of her? Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to play the “Not-So-Newly Married Game.” The couple go head-to-head as they try to remember their wedding song (sung by Evan’s mom, Diana Ross), their biggest pet peeves about each other and more. Watch the video above to see how they both fared, and find out what the most romantic thing Ashlee’s done for her man recently!

Keep up with the couple on their new E! docudrama which follows their lives as a married couple, as musicians and as parents. Ashlee+Evan airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

