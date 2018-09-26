Au natural! Ashley Greene has nothing to hide when it come to her nude beach honeymoon rendezvous with her husband, Paul Khoury.

“I’m a little bit more reserved when it comes to that, so it’s, like, a little bit wild and freeing, and I think, you know, we were just coming off of getting married, so it was fun,” the Twilight alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at Strong by Zumba’s event at Milk Gallery in New York on Tuesday, September 25. “[Paul]’s not a nudist, but he’s not afraid of being naked.”

Greene turned heads back in July when she shared a sultry snapshot of herself posing topless beachside. “He keeps me wild and free,” she captioned the black-and-white photo. “#nudebeach #whiteboycray #honeymoon.”

The Urge actress and the Australian hunk, 30, tied the knot in the beginning of July. “I think the most special thing about the wedding was the act that not only Paul and I, but everyone came to just feel the love,” Greene gushed to Us. “Everyone was just happy and created a beautiful energy, so to me, it’s very special because I knew for the two of us, we would be in our own world, but for everyone else to have had a great experience as well … the biggest was my dad’s face the first time he saw me and my husband’s face the first time he saw me. So those were really special moments for me.”

Two months after exchanging vows, Greene and Khoury are still in the honeymoon phase. “We were crazy about each other before but really committed to being, like, full on in a partnership,” she explained. She also added that she and Khoury plan to go “beyond and above to make sure we really make this first year of marriage great, because there are a lot of transitions that you go through. So for me, it’s just been incredible. It’s been better than it has ever been.”

