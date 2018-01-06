Ashley Wagner’s performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships did not qualify her to be a part of the 2018 Winter Olympics team — and she is not happy about it.

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen will represent the United States in PyeongChang, South Korea, next month following their performances on Friday, December 5. Wagner, who placed fourth on Friday, is the first alternate if one of the top three women drops out.

Although the U.S. Figure Skating International Committee has the option to override scores and put her on the team if it chooses, the three-time USA champion’s post-performance interview may not win her any brownie points.

“I’m furious. I am absolutely furious. I know when I go and I lay it down. I absolutely left one jump on the table, but for me to put out two programs like I did at this competition, as solid as I skated, and to get those scores, I am furious,” Wagner told reporters in a post championships interview. “And I think deservedly so.”

“This is how I feel and I feel like need to stick up for myself. I delivered when I really needed to,” the Virginia-born athlete continued. “I want to be on that Olympic team and I’m really mad that I’m in this position again.”

The 26-year-old also took to Twitter on Saturday, January 6, and wrote, “As an athlete, I’m allowed to be mad. As a senior competitor with over 10 years of experience, I’m allowed to question things. At the end of the day, I laid out my best and I’m going home proud! Congrats to the lovely ladies of the team, you’ve got me in your cheering squad now!”

Wagner previously earned a bronze medal while competing in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Wagner’s meme-worthy expression as she reacted to her scores at the Winter Games circulated on social media at the time. She was controversially chosen to be a member of Team USA by officials over Nagasu, who finished third at the 2014 U.S. Championships, while Wagner came in fourth.

