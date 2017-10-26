Audrina Patridge‘s estranged husband, Corey Bohan, filed his divorce response on Tuesday, October 24. He is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 16-month-old daughter, Kirra, and spousal support from the Hills alum, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the BMX pro, 35, is also asking the court to terminate the ability to award support to Patridge, 32. In addition, he wants her to pay for his attorney’s fees.

The reality star obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan on September 18 over claims that he was violent. Two days later, she filed for divorce after 10 months of marriage. “Audrina’s No. 1 priority is her daughter right now,” her rep told Us at the time. The Orange County District Attorney’s office later confirmed to Us that Bohan would not be charged with domestic violence due to a lack of evidence.

Earlier this month, Patridge and the athlete reached an agreement that she would get full legal and physical custody of Kirra, while he was granted visitation rights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. A Los Angeles Police Department PIO confirmed to Us that Bohan was also ordered to move out of their family home by noon on October 13.

The former couple began dating in 2008. They tied the knot in Hawaii in November 2016.

