Away Co-Founder Steph Korey Goodwin Launches Charmspring

Away Co-Founder Steph Korey Goodwin is announcing the launch of her children’s brand, Charmspring, with early childhood education expert Jennie Monness. The company’s hero product, the Springboard, is a visual routine board that was designed to help children understand their day while developing age-appropriate skills. The brand has already become a favorite of Shawn Johnson, Emily DiDonato, Rebecca Minkoff, and Marie Kouadio Amouzame.

“I love making products that bring joy and whimsy to people’s lives,” said Korey Goodwin. “We want to support parents and families in building greater connection and in making home life more magical.”

Korey Goodwin co-founded Away in 2015 and is one of a handful of female founders to launch a billion-dollar business. Her Co-Founder, Monness, previously co-founded children’s playspace Union Square Play. They’re moms to four kids 6-and-under and were in search of a product to help their children make sense of their day and understand their routine. When they couldn’t find anything, they created DIY versions out of construction paper, crayons, and photos. They soon realized other parents were in search of a similar product and created Charmspring.

The Springboard doubles as a piece of functional art in a child’s room and was designed to be used from birth until a child is around 12. Customers enter their child’s name and board color preference so it’s fully customized, with branding that’s meant to convey flexibility.

“We created Charmspring to bring more connection and fun to family life,” said Monness. “By adding structure and routine to your home, it leaves more time for joy and creates harmony within your family.”

TMX contributed to this story.