What started as a lovely vacation in the Dominican Republic for Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft and her family has ended with her contracting a messy illness — but as of Tuesday, June 18, the reality star is finally perking up.

“Update for everyone asking,” Rycroft, 36, captioned a picture of her arm with a red mark on it on her Instagram Stories. “More bloodwork done today. Blood pressure was 90/60 so they’re monitoring it. But!!! New meds are making me feel so much better!!!”

She added: “Test results by Thursday at the latest!! But this is good progress!!”

Rycroft first opened up about her “major stomach issues” — which she assumes are “foodborne” — in an Instagram post on Friday, June 14.

“Not feeling well today, so puppy cuddles help since my kiddos don’t seem to care,” the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader wrote alongside a picture with a nod to her daughter. Ava, 8, and sons, Beckett, 5, and Cayson, 3, whom she shares with husband Tye Strickland.

The following day, Rycroft shared a snap from a doctor’s office and wrote: “After a really rough week, I have been put on a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping. Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days – doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t.”

Rycroft’s illness hasn’t stood in the way of her humor, however. After she shared a Father’s Day photo in which she could be seen wearing white pants — not something that goes well with stomach issues — she joked in reply to someone who pointed out the color of her slacks.

“Ha!” she quipped. “Strictly for church. They came off immediately!”

Via her rep, Rycroft confirmed to Page Six that no one else in her family got sick. The Caribbean country that the brood vacationed in has made headlines in recent weeks after multiple people have reported falling ill there, with nine confirmed deaths. Dominican Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García told NBC News that, though unfortunate, the incidents are considered “isolated.”

