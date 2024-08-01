Bachelor Nation alum Kendall Long reveals she secretly wed her now-husband, Mitchell Sagely.

“We eloped and moved to Europe! 💍💒,” Kendall, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. “So I’ve been keeping a little secret these past few years 😉.”

Kendall explained that she and Mitchell got married in Santa Barbara, California, days before they moved to Germany in 2022.

“It was such a special day surrounded by love with only our immediate family attending,” she recalled. “It’s been incredibly hard for me to keep our secret and at times I’ve just wanted to shout to the world that I’m Mrs. Sagely!! So finally getting to tell you all is so freeing!”

Kendall gushed that her married life with Mitchell has been an “unforgettable adventure together.” She added, “We’ve traveled to some incredible places around the world and we have also [grown] closer from the struggles and small victories of adjusting to a life abroad. It’s truly bonkers to me that we’ve already been married for nearly two years!”

She continued, “Starting our life together abroad has made me so grateful for my husband and every day I wake up incredibly proud of the life we are building together 🥰.”

Kendall added that the pair are planning to have a larger ceremony celebrating with family and friends in the U.S., but they “couldn’t wait to start [their] lives together.”

Bachelor Nation met Kendall in 2018 when she vied for the affections of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor. While Kendall didn’t find The One in Arie, 42, she returned for season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2018 where she met Joe Amabile.

Kendall and Joe, 38, didn’t leave the show together, but they subsequently rekindled their romance and moved in together in Los Angeles. They announced their split in January 2020.

Kendall and Joe both returned for BiP season 7, but she exited the beaches of Mexico early after watching him get closer with Serena Pitt. Kendall later returned ahead of the finale to get closure from Joe, who then popped the question to Serena, 26.

“The timing, I would say, wasn’t the best. I was just really focused on Serena and getting to that moment,” Joe exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021, reflecting on Kendall’s return. “I had a ring in my back pocket. So, it was more like, ‘OK, I get that you’re here, you know, I wish you the best, but it’s not the time. Now is not the time.’ But I hope she’s happy.”

Joe and Serena went on to exchange vows in 2022. Later that year, Kendall announced her engagement to Mitchell via Instagram — and Joe had nothing but positive things to say.

“Most people know we dated for a little bit. I’m very happy for her. She seems like she’s happy,” Joe said on a December 2022 episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “It seems like they are each other’s person. So yeah, good for her.”