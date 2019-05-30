Just a few months ago, Colton Underwood jumped a nearly 7-foot fence for Cassie Randolph. Now, the former football player, 27, and the speech pathologist, 24, have settled into their relationship and gotten a bit more comfortable with their day-to-day lives. From what gets on each other’s nerves to Cassie’s most romantic gesture, the pair don’t hold back as they play “The Newly Dating Game!”

Watch the video above to see how well the couple, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, know each other after six months of dating.

Catch past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette streaming now on Tubi.

