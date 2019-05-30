Exclusive

Watch Bachelor Nation’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Play ‘The Newly Dating Game’

By

Just a few months ago, Colton Underwood jumped a nearly 7-foot fence for Cassie Randolph. Now, the former football player, 27, and the speech pathologist, 24, have settled into their relationship and gotten a bit more comfortable with their day-to-day lives. From what gets on each other’s nerves to Cassie’s most romantic gesture, the pair don’t hold back as they play “The Newly Dating Game!”

Cassie-Randolph-Do-that-Gets-On-Colton-Underwood
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Watch the video above to see how well the couple, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, know each other after six months of dating.

