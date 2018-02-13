Peter Kraus has been through the wringer when it comes to his dating life. The entirety of Bachelor Nation watched as the Wisconsin native had his heart broken by Rachel Lindsay during the last season of the Bachelorette. On top of that, he’s had some pretty bad dates that haven’t been broadcast. He sat down to tell Us Weekly about his LOL-worthy worst date ever, and also share his advice to other singles this Valentine’s Day. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.

“So I used to be on dating apps when I first moved to Chicago, and I went on one date where she was a little tipsy when she showed up, which is already a bit of a shock,” Kraus recounted to Us. “She explained to me that she had peed herself multiple times in college!”

The personal trainer was in awe of how candid his date was being with him: “She was like, yeah, I would get sick of waiting in line for the porta-potties at the football games, so I’d just pee myself and walk home.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Hive spokesperson also told Us that he barely knew her. “This is date one,” he said. “That is literally the worst I’ve ever experienced.”

Since Bachelorette fans watched as Kraus got down on one knee in front of Lindsay last season only to get turned down, we had to ask what his best advice is for a brutal breakup.

“Surround yourself with friends and loved ones. Try not to get out of your normal routine. Just go back to what you do. Things will get better as time goes on,” Kraus advised. “After a breakup, exercise is my outlet. I’ll go put in a couple miles on the treadmill or go lift some really heavy weights. No indulging in ice cream.”

For more Valentine’s Day advice from Kraus, like how to move on when your ex finds someone else, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!