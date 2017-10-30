Warner Bros. Entertainment is being sued by former employee Becky Steenhoek for alleged sexual harassment, Us Weekly confirms.

According to documents obtained by Us, Steenhoek claims that several producers from The Bachelor franchise mocked her because of her “sexual inexperience and conservative views about sex” by asking her a multitude of sexually-charged questions. Among the list of questions, Steenhoek claims she was asked how often she masturbates, if she owns sex toys and if a man ever got her “’taco’ talking.”

Steenhoek claims that she was fired one week after complaining about the comments.

Warner Bros. responded to the accusations on Monday, October 30. “We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously. These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year,” the company said in a statement to Us. “Our findings did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit.”

The allegations come after production was suspended on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in June when a producer reported sexual misconduct on set following an alleged incident involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Filming resumed the same month, after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation and found no evidence to support the claims. “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

