The Bachelorette’s Lucas Yancey Performs His ‘WhaBoom Song’: Watch!

Is Lucas Yancey taking WhaBoom to the club? The former season 13 Bachelorette contestant has traded in finding love on reality TV for a career in music, and he gave Us Weekly a taste of his “Whaboom Song.” Watch the video above!

The Santa Monica native, 31, released the song with Thump Records in August and describes it as a “really fun song.”

“It kind of has like a Lonely Island, Adam Sandler feel to it,” Yancey told Us. “It’s funny, jokey and it has a catchy kind of Rebecca Black, ‘it’s Friday, Friday,’ mood to it.”

On the track, the real estate agent sings, “Walkin’ in the club/ They tryin’ to show me love/ To Mr. WhaBoom/ I’m Mr. WhaBoom.”

The singer, who is planning on going on tour, says he gets his inspiration from Chris Pratt. “He’s funny and can also play the serious roles.”

Yancey, who competed for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s love, but eliminated early on, admitted that life has been “pretty wild” since the show, but reveals that he and Rachel parted ways on good terms.

“When I was on the show, immediately we were in this friend zone,” Yancey told Us. “I felt it, she felt it. I think if I was on the episodes longer that we could have built something … I think that her and I we definitely left on good terms.”

To find out more about the “WahBoom Song,” watch the video above.

