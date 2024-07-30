Back-to-School Must-Haves That Make the Grade!

Returning to school can bring on all sorts of emotions. One way to curb the nervousness and help students get a jump start on a successful year is to empower them with the right tools. These essentials are instrumental in improving their school days, giving kids a sense of control over their academic journey.

From stamping their gear to dressing for picture day, we have the must-haves that make the grade and lay the foundation for a busy school year. These items prepare your child for school and ensure they’re ready for the exciting after school activities that fill their schedule, too. Gotta love that!





Get a Helpful Grip on School Activities

Sending kids off to school is always an eventful time. As they return to the classroom this year, provide them with an EaZyHold Child’s Pack to help them become increasingly independent. The silicone cuff acts as an adaptive grip aid, available in colorful designs that make holding pencils, toys, utensils, and classroom objects easy. It’s super versatile and can be put on almost anything, and it is made for all hand and limb sizes. It’s a helper for those who find hand-eye coordination and fine/gross motor skills challenging. Not to mention, they’re super fun to use! EaZyHold lets children get a grip on school activities and begin the school year on the right note with that extra confidence boost!

Check out EaZyHold, used in over 20,000 schools nationwide.

Put a Name on It

Here’s a solution to minimizing lost items (visiting the lost-and-found bin can get old quickly!). Mine’s Stamps DIY Marky is the newest line of stamp products. With DIY Marky, you can create a customized identification stamp with your child’s name for everything from clothing and shoes to school supplies, dance shoes, and sports equipment. This textile and school stamp makes keeping things in check child’s play! The high-quality, European-made stamping ink is incredibly durable, allowing for up to 1,000 impressions! With the help of the labels in the set, it’s possible to personalize non-absorbent surfaces, such as drinking bottles, lunch boxes, pens, pencil cases, and much more, at any time.

Start customizing your DIY Marky here.

Tackle Any School Project

No school project is complete without the right supplies, like a high-quality hot glue gun from the best in the industry. Surebonder makes it easier to prep for back-to-school with its auto shut-off glue gun, the safest on the market. It automatically shuts the glue gun off after 30 minutes of non-use. Pull the trigger to turn the glue gun back on. It’s easy, safe, and reliable, featuring an ergonomic rubber-coated trigger and handle to add comfort for extended use and to provide an extra grip. The wide rubber-coated base makes it simple to set down and harder to tip over.

Find Surebonder’s top-of-the-line glue gun here.

Get Ready for First Day, Picture Day, and More!

For girls who adore pink, this trendy online boutique offers a unique dress that’s perfect for school days filled with style and color! Whether it’s the first day of school or picture day, this adorable ruffled dress, crafted from 100% cotton, is designed with a whimsical, girly flair that’s truly one-of-a-kind. With delicate ruffled detailing, cap sleeves, a round neckline, and smooth tiered fabric, it makes a classic, timeless statement. Personalize it with the perfect accessories to capture the look of your dreams.

Discover Shop the Mint Girls to learn more about the What Dreams Are Made Of Pink Ruffled Dress and explore the perfect fit for comfort and confidence!



Kiss dry, cracked lips goodbye!

Get ready to ace the new school year with the ultimate beauty essential that will keep your lips looking and feeling fabulous all day long. Introducing The Panda Magic Organic Lip Butter—the perfect addition to your back-to-school kit that not only heals dry, cracked lips but also tastes absolutely delicious! The Panda Magic Organic Lip Butter is crafted with a powerful yet simple blend of just five all-natural ingredients and is suitable for all ages.Perfectly sized for your backpack or locker, with adorable packaging that’s sure to impress.

Don’t let dry, cracked lips hold you back this school year. Make The Panda Magic Organic Lip Butter your go-to lip care product.

Make a Back-to-School Buddy

Turn a kid’s art into a cuddly stuffed animal! This school year, surprise your child with a one-of-a-kind bestie. Budsies transforms your little artist’s creations into huggable plush toys. Simply upload their drawing, choose a size, and Budsies brings their masterpiece to life. It’s the perfect back-to-school pick-me-up that celebrates their unique creativity. They can turn any photo or art into a custom stuffed animal, from teddy bears and book characters to wild doodles and advanced illustrations. Their team has made over 200,000 unique plushies!

Visit Budsies.com and turn kid’s art into a cuddly stuffed animal they’ll cherish forever.

School, Friends, and Recess Club!

Returning to school means kids get to see their buddies again after a long summer. Dressing in style is top on the list and cute tees that speak to school days help to uplift the spirit of going back to class – and enjoying recess! Minimalist Folk Co. puts its heartfelt messages on trendy attire for the preschool crew and ages up to 14. Parents choose the brand for its cool style, grandparents trust for its unwavering quality, and kids love for its cool vibes! It’s this year’s go-to pieces that kids reach for in their closet, time and time again, because they’re not just cool, they’re also incredibly comfortable!

Easy to match and made to play, check out what Minimalist Folk Co. has to offer this school year for little folks with big personalities!

TMX contributed to this story.















