BAKR Makes It Easy — And Delicious — To Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is coming up on Aug. 4, and for those who want to enjoy the iconic cookie at home without the trouble of baking from scratch, a small-batch bakery out of Chicago has the perfect frozen cookie dough.

Alexa Ryan founded BAKR in August 2023 to reimagine the home baking experience by producing the best ready-to-bake cookie dough on the market. In the last year, the company has produced hundreds of thousands of cookies to ship directly to fans nationwide and expanded into more than 400 retail locations.

“BAKR is not your average store bought ready-to-bake cookie dough,” Ryan said. “Using only real ingredients, we are putting our modern-day twist on classic flavors, for fresh, bakery quality cookies, straight out of your oven in just 16 minutes.”

According to Ryan, the art of the perfect cookie was nearly lost in recent years, as brands filled them with protein, made them the size of a baseball, and added other gimmicks alongside preservatives and artificial ingredients. BAKR takes the iconic chocolate chip cookie back to basics with high-quality flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, butter, and of course, chocolate.

The inaugural cookie dough BAKR launched was Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk, which even comes with flakey salt for you to sprinkle on top.

“From the early days of launching BAKR, we received great reviews and were consistently selling out markets around Chicago, which was incredible for our new business,” Ryan said. “As word spread, we started to get inquiries from world class organizations like 3 Michelin Star restaurants and top tier retailers looking for our cookies and we started to realize how much people love something as simple as a really…really great cookie.”

Demand for BAKR cookie dough just keeps growing, ensuring BAKR will be available in stores throughout the Midwest.

The brand also recently launched four new cookie dough flavors: Gooey Butter Cake, Double Fudge Brownie, S’mores, and Cinnamon Roll snickerdoodle.

“We just updated our branding and announced four new flavors, which we are very excited about,” Ryan said. “Our goal is to put the fun back into cookie dough, with plans to continue to innovate in the space and expand into more retailers. Year two, we hope to expand to a national brand, with the goal to become the number one natural cookie dough!”

Use Code “CELEBRATE” for 10% off your BAKR order in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

TMX contributed to this story.