Dunkin’ Donuts has inserted itself into the immigration debate, and customers are outraged.

A Baltimore-based franchise of the popular fast-food chain is under fire after customers took to social media to share photos of what appears to be a xenophobic sign on display at the Dunkin’ Donuts on 41st street.

Per a photograph shared on Twitter, the sign reads: “If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry.”

The troubling display, which was attributed to the store’s general manager, was spotted on June 18 by a producer for local news station WBAL 11. When the news team called the phone number listed on the sign, a man who answered said it was an old sign and that he is no longer the general manager at that particular store.

In a statement to WBAL 11, Dunkin’ Donuts confirmed the authenticity of the sign and said it has already been taken down.

“Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests,” the company explained in its statement. “The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed.”

Still, many on Twitter were outraged the sign was ever placed in one of the chain’s stores to begin with.

@dunkindonuts Please do something about this and this store's general manager. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. — silhan (@whitelily22) June 18, 2018

@dunkindonuts: The employees at this location communicate very well with the customers, oftentimes remembering their regular orders & names of their children. If they need 2 communicate w/each other in their first language,why can’t they? Maybe its the GM that needs correction? — READY Initiative (@MyReadyGuide) June 18, 2018

Hey @dunkindonuts, this is America, we are a beautifully diverse country and we wish to keep it that. If you want me to spend my money at a DD you better fix your problem in Baltimore. — Jenni (@JenniLGlaser) June 19, 2018

To reward customers for reporting Spanish speaking employees is a sack of 💩. I bet if ya need the employee to translate for a spanish customer you would be glad u had one @dunkindonuts Baltimore — Janice Wynn (@lil_waistlines) June 19, 2018

