Beauty Self-Care Must-Haves

There’s a self-care revolution in full swing, and we’ve discovered the best at-home essentials to join in.

We’re obsessed with these top-selling self-care finds that not only elevate our me-time to new levels but also provide numerous benefits! From scalp cleansers to anti-aging peel pads and relaxing body treatments, the time is now to assemble the tools needed to be our best selves.

Feeling unsure about where to start? No problem. Take a peek at what we’ve found and experience a boost in confidence and beauty enhancements that cater to many common needs.

Pore Tightening Made Easy

Is your complexion causing you distress? These thick and durable square embossed pads are the solution. They improve pores and elasticity in just two weeks, leaving your skin smoother and more supple. Cleanse impurities like dead skin cells and excessive sebum with the embossed side of the fabric. Flip it over to the plain side for three to five minutes of focused pore care. Each pad is a powerhouse of pore-perfecting prowess, significantly enhancing skin elasticity with its proprietary ingredient.

Unlock the secret to flawless skin with Leaders Cosmetics’ Pore Tightening Pads.

A Complete Body Reset

For muscle relief, overall fatigue, and an ultimate unwind, magnesium flakes are perfect for crafting DIY beauty and skincare solutions. These magnesium flakes, boasting 98% magnesium chloride, are more easily absorbed into our bodies, offering a soothing and calming effect. They are 100% sourced from the US and boast 98% magnesium over Dead Sea flakes, which are only 47% magnesium! Mix to a 1:1 ratio to make magnesium oil and create bath soaks that promise deep relaxation. A world of wellness, tranquility, and peace awaits!

Check our Practicality Skincare and Amazon for Magnesium Flakes in 32 oz. and 64 oz. options.

Deliciously Irresistible

Here is a fragrance to tantalize your senses and add an air of delectable allure to your self care. Inspired by mouth-watering pistachio oriental pastries, Pistachio Delight is a delicious scent made with precious pistacia lentiscus oil, roasted pistachio chips notes, and sublime vanilla absolute, elevated by rich musk and intense woods. Spritz as desired! The brilliant nose behind the scents is Nathalie Feisthauer, an award-winning Master Perfumer from Paris.

Pistachio Delight is available on Rosy & Earnest, an EWG Verified™ brand of non-toxic fragrances.

Scalp Care Starts With a Pre-Cleanser

It’s time to get to the root of self-care. Earmark this once-a-week ritual for a healthier scalp, and enjoy purification to eliminate toxins and reduce inflammation. The Pre-Scalp Cleaner by NEKKO is ideal for all hair and scalp types and is made with green tea extract. Apply to the scalp after thoroughly rinsing the scalp and hair. Massage gently for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly. This is the ultimate detoxifying treatment for a rejuvenated and balanced scalp as it works its magic to deeply cleanse and deodorize without stripping away natural oils that the scalp craves.

Get your hands on the NEKKO Pre-Scalp Cleanser here.

Unlock Skin’s Youthful Potential

For a truly transformative experience, HEDO offers its Triple Retinol Cream and Glow Peel Pads. These viral products deliver tremendous results, giving you a glowing complexion. Incorporate the cream into your nightly routine, dabbing a small amount on the face and neck. The formula is designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by re-texturizing the skin. And for an even more dramatic change, revitalize your skin with the anti-aging peel pads infused with Trichloroacetic Acid and a Six-Acid delivery system. Say goodbye to fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and scars and hello to a new, youthful you.

Visit HEDO’s website to explore its range of transformative skincare products.

Microneedling Without the Down Time

If you’ve considered microneedling but didn’t want downtime or recovery, then the MAVIAN™ LED LIGHT THERAPY and DERMA ROLLER is what you’ve been waiting for! Perfect for all skin types, the Derma Roller includes red and blue light that sets the brand apart. The LED red light is a powerhouse that activates cell regeneration fibroblast, boosts blood circulation, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and tightens skin. On the other hand, the LED blue light is a savior for acne-prone skin, with its potent antibacterial properties that eliminate acne and calm the skin, reducing the frequency of acne breakouts. This portable tool uses microneedling and LED light therapy in a safe and effective manner to cure skin fatigue and clear spots, scars, and sun damage. The process involves rolling 540 thin needles to make tiny holes in the top layer of your skin, which helps absorb skincare ingredients more effectively and breaks down any scar tissues. It also stimulates new skin cell growth, new blood vessels form in the skin, and the skin starts to make more collagen and deposits in treated skin areas. Choose from 0.25 mm, 0.5 mm, and 1.0 mm needle sizes for different skin needs.

Learn more at Mavian.com, including the three needle sizes for different needs offered.

Roll Away Muscle and Joint Discomfort

Our bodies deserve a break after a long day, and one gel comes to the rescue with over 8,000 positive reviews! Penetrex provides five-star relief and recovery for joints and muscles. The proprietary blend of natural ingredients leverages the power of arnica, vitamin B6, and MSM to penetrate deeply, helps relieve joint and muscle discomfort at the source. It’s a non-greasy, non-sticky, non-staining, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan soothing gel without the burn, freeze, or strong odor of other relief products. The convenient roll-on gel also minimizes mess, so you can easily pack it in a bag for on-the-go.

Shop for Penetrex Joint & Muscle Roll-On Gel on Amazon.

Step up Your HairCare Routine

NouriTress’ Hair Recovery Treatment System is designed to revitalize and transform your hair, promoting healthier, fuller hair through advanced salon-formulated technology. The system includes these key products: NouriTress Hair Vitamins PLUS, which provides essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for healthy hair growth; the Stimulating Scalp Therapy Shampoo, which cleanses and exfoliates the scalp to prepare it for treatment; your choice of Vitamin or Stimulating Scalp Conditioner, which hydrates and repairs hair; the Leave In Botanical Reconstructor, which nourishes and detangles hair; and Hair Follicle Therapy, a lightweight leave-in treatment that rejuvenates hair from the root. Together, these products promote healthy hair growth, reduce thinning, nourish and strengthen hair, cleanse the scalp, and deeply hydrate and repair damaged hair, delivering visible results in just a few weeks.

Check out NouriTress Hair Product to transform your hair!