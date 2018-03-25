Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger have learned a thing or two when it comes to relationships since they’ve had their first crushes. The two actors, who star in Midnight Sun which premiered on Friday, March 23, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively on the essential qualities that make or break a relationship.

15 Romantic Moments From Celebrity Couples

The two costars revealed that they both remember their first crushes. “There was this boy that I worked with a bunch in modeling. I kept working with this boy and I thought he was so cute at the time,” Thorne says. As for the girl that first caught Schwarzenegger’s eye? “She was a girl from lower middle school or high school,” he dishes.

How Celebrity Couples Would’ve Looked in High School

While their taste may have changed, the qualities they look for in a partner are the same. “If you’re dating someone that’s not going to motivate you or encourage you, don’t date them. You should straight up just be out of the relationship right then and there,” Thorne explains. “I dated somebody and sent him a song that I recorded and he was like, ‘This is honestly not very good at all. I’m sorry. I kind of hate this song. You sound awful.’ I was like, ‘That feels like s–t. That hurts on the inside, man.’ She adds, “It’s the worst thing when you’re dating somebody who is just like, ‘You’re sh-t.'”

The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017

Schwarzenegger agrees telling Us, “I think that having a significant other is meant to make you a better person and bring out the best in you and you bring out the best in them.” He adds that it’s the same with friends saying, “It’s about surrounding yourself with people that root for you and expect more from you. I think those are the types of people you want to surround yourself with.”

Be sure to check out Midnight Sun in theaters to see how Thorne and Schwarzenegger’s real life advice translates on screen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!