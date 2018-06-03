OMG

Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Cyclist From Four Muggers, Twitter Reacts

By
Benedict Cumberbatch, Cyclist, Muggers
Benedict Cumberbatch attends the launch of 'Patrick Melrose' at Searcys Knightsbridge on May 9, 2018 in London, England. John Stillwell/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed as a real-life hero this week, saving a Deliveroo cyclist from four muggers in London.

The Sun reported on Saturday, June 2, that the Doctor Strange star was in an Uber with his wife, Sophie Hunter, when he saw the cyclist being attacked by four men who hit him over the head with a bottle. Cumberbatch reportedly jumped from the Uber and ran towards the fight, yelling, “Leave him alone.”

The newspaper reports that the Sherlock Holmes actor dragged the men off the victim and they tried to punch him but he fought them off before they fled.

“The cyclist was very lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” the actor’s Uber driver, Manuel Dias, told The Sun, explaining that he had also helped stop the muggers.

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another,” Dias said. “He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest. They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn’t injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Benedict and ran away.”

Dias said that Cumberbatch then asked the rider how he was and when the man said he was OK, the Avengers star “just hugged him.”

Buzzfeed reports that the incident actually happened in November.

Deliveroo posted a grateful message to the Emmy winner on Twitter on Saturday: “Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes – their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you.”

The Twitterverse was in awe of his bravery, too. See the best reactions below.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!