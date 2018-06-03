Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed as a real-life hero this week, saving a Deliveroo cyclist from four muggers in London.

The Sun reported on Saturday, June 2, that the Doctor Strange star was in an Uber with his wife, Sophie Hunter, when he saw the cyclist being attacked by four men who hit him over the head with a bottle. Cumberbatch reportedly jumped from the Uber and ran towards the fight, yelling, “Leave him alone.”

The newspaper reports that the Sherlock Holmes actor dragged the men off the victim and they tried to punch him but he fought them off before they fled.

“The cyclist was very lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” the actor’s Uber driver, Manuel Dias, told The Sun, explaining that he had also helped stop the muggers.

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another,” Dias said. “He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest. They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn’t injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Benedict and ran away.”

Dias said that Cumberbatch then asked the rider how he was and when the man said he was OK, the Avengers star “just hugged him.”

Buzzfeed reports that the incident actually happened in November.

Deliveroo posted a grateful message to the Emmy winner on Twitter on Saturday: “Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes – their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you.”

The Twitterverse was in awe of his bravery, too. See the best reactions below.

Mad respect to those who do what’s right and instinctively defend injustice. Bravo to the driver and get well soon to the @Deliveroo employee. Yesterday I performed with the cast of @LettersLive and Benedict C himself. He said not a word about this. 🙌 https://t.co/QpwQ5fkDsx — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 3, 2018

Can you imagine you're away on your bicycle to deliver a Chinese takeaway to someone and four boyos attack you and hit you with a bottle and then you hear someone yell LEAVE HIM ALONE and you look up and Benedict Cumberbatch has come to your rescue? — Laura (@ThatBenedictFan) June 1, 2018

Can you believe that Benedict Cumberbatch fought off some muggers and saved a cyclist near Baker Street because I can — Mainey 🐝🦁 (@j0hnny_d3pp) June 2, 2018

I saw Benedict Cumberbatch trending and got scared. I was like please don't tell me he's been accused….OMG HE'S A HERO!?? 🙃😎 pic.twitter.com/2QHM8qj1Mu — ⚾️❤️Missfit❤️⚾️ (@Missfit916) June 2, 2018

Good luck to anybody still tryna make up reasons to hate Benedict Cumberbatch, he’s really putting a dent in y’all’s plan 🙂😂 pic.twitter.com/k5i9gF4TyO — ✨T’Kilah BUMPED INTO SOPHIE✨ (@takilah805) June 1, 2018

When you try to mug someone, but Benedict Cumberbatch is in the area…. pic.twitter.com/xzUYpm0JeH — Martine Beresford (@martikaskitchen) June 2, 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch jumping out of his Uber like: pic.twitter.com/Z6TAGOPGqL — Ben Krake (@bkraky1) June 2, 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch just freed me from the trunk of my car. — Dave Hill (@mrdavehill) June 3, 2018

i'm not saying benedict cumberbatch is an ideal man but benedict cumberbatch is an ideal man — dani, (@marvelization) June 3, 2018

Imagine mugging someone and then being thwarted by Benedict Cumberbatch. Gotta hang up your mugging hat after that one, bud. — Emily (@emilyoestevez) June 3, 2018

