Carrie Underwood Says She ‘Might Look a Bit Different’ After Injury (RADAR Online)

Kendall Jenner Decides to End Her App (Star Magazine)

Cutest Celeb Couple Moments of 2017 (OK! Magazine)

Best Celebrity Body Transformations of 2017 (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!