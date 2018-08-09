Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Marries (RADAR Online)

Hailey Baldwin Appears to Comfort Justin Bieber During Bike Ride (Star Magazine)

Bethenny Frankel: My ‘RHONY’ Costars ‘Can’t Afford the Lives They’re Living’ (OK! Magazine)

Golfer Bubba Watson Talks the PGA Championship (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!