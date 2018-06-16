Beyonce and Jay-Z Dedicate Performance to Grenfell Tower Victims

Sending love. During their first of two London shows, Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on Friday, June 15. June 14 marked one year since the disaster that killed 72 and left hundreds more homeless.

During their On the Run II show at London Stadium, the couple wore green hearts to support the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign. “I’d like to dedicate this song to the friends and families of the victims of Grenfell,” Beyoncé told the crown during the concert, fans revealed on Twitter, before the couple performed Jay-Z’s 2009 hit “Forever Young.”

We are grateful that Jay Z and Beyonce dedicated their last song to Grenfell tonight, they said their thoughts were with the families & survivors. We are glad they wore the green heart badges that we sent over! Thank you 💚#Justice4Grenfell @grenfellspeaks — Justice4Grenfell (@officialJ4G) June 15, 2018

Following the performance, Justice4Grenfell’s Twitter account thanked the couple. “We are grateful that Jay Z and Beyonce dedicated their last song to Grenfell tonight, they said their thoughts were with the families & survivors,” they tweeted. “We are glad they wore the green heart badges that we sent over! Thank you #Justice4Grenfell @grenfellspeaks.”

The account then added, “We just want to make clear that the beautiful green heart badges worn by Jay Z & Beyonce last night are not from our campaign, as some media is suggesting this morning, but from @grenfellspeaks. we only sent them to Jay Z & Beyonce!”

Beyonce and Jay Z acknowledging and tributing the residents of Grenfell made me cry. What a special, righteous act. — greeney (@James_Greeney) June 15, 2018

One fan at the concert shared photos of Jay-Z honoring the victims. “Jay Z points to his Grenfell lapel as he and Beyoncé finish their set paying tribute to the victims by singing Forever Young,” she wrote. Another added: “Beyonce and Jay Z acknowledging and tributing the residents of Grenfell made me cry. What a special, righteous act.”

