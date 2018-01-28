This woman is all of Us! Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photobombed by a starstruck fan, and the hilarious snap is already on its way to becoming a viral meme.

The “Formation” singer, 36, shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, January 28, of herself and the “Family Feud” rapper, 48, heading to a pre-Grammys party the night before. In one particularly notable shot, the couple walked through a hallway in their hotel while holding hands. Sounds normal, right? Look closer.

An unidentified woman, possibly a fellow hotel guest, stumbled upon the power couple, stopped dead in her tracks and stared at them with her mouth agape.

“Never have I ever related to a woman on the internet more than this lady seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z glow,” one Twitter user wrote. Another person tweeted, “The woman in the picture looking at beyonce is my spirit animal.”

Queen Bey and Hov had a busy weekend leading up to the 2018 Grammy Awards. He hosted his annual Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch at One World Trade Center’s One World Observatory in New York City on Saturday, January 27. Later in the night, the “4:44” rapper was honored with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala at the Sheraton Times Square. Beyoncé attended both star-studded events with her husband, with whom she shares daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7 months.

Jay-Z leads this year’s Grammy nominations with eight, including Album of the Year for 4:44.

The 2018 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

