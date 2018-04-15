Music

Beyonce Slays Coachella With ‘Performance of a Lifetime’: See the Best Reactions

The Beyhive is buzzing! Beyoncé’s set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 14, made headlines for all the right reasons — and fans couldn’t help but marvel.

People raved about her 26-song performance, which DJ Khaled renamed  “Beychella,” saying during her set, After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella the Beychella. New name alert: Beychella!”

The “Sorry” singer— who made history by being the first black woman to headline the music festival in Indio, California — kicked off her highly anticipated performance with a marching band and an army of backup dancers. She then burst into her energetic set with “Crazy in Love,” followed by her hits “Freedom,” “Formation,” among others.

The night was also a family affair for Bey. The “Run the World (Girls)” singer’s husband, Jay-Z — with whom she shares Blue Ivy, 6, and 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir — made a quick cameo to perform the couple’s hit 2006 song, “Déjà Vu.” Bey’s sister Solange Knowles also stepped out on the stage to dance along to “Get Me Bodied.”

Later, the Grammy award winner, 36, staged a Destiny’s Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio performed “Soldier,” “Say My Name” and “Lose My Breath” in front of an estatic crowd.

Beyonce and Destiny’s Child perform Saturday during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018. KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

The mind-blowing performance made up for last year, when the “Love on Top” singer had to pull out of 2017’s festival on doctor’s orders because she was pregnant with twins.

As Beyoncé finished her set Saturday, she told the audience, “I’m so happy that I am here. I was supposed to perform at Coachella [last year] but I ended up getting pregnant — thank God! So I had time to dream and dream and dream with two beautiful souls in my belly. … Thank you guys for sharing this with me. I hope y’all enjoyed the show.”

Clearly they did.

