The Beyhive is buzzing! Beyoncé’s set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 14, made headlines for all the right reasons — and fans couldn’t help but marvel.

People raved about her 26-song performance, which DJ Khaled renamed “Beychella,” saying during her set, “After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella the Beychella. New name alert: Beychella!”

Celebrities expressed their admiration for the singer:

Feel bad for anyone who has to perform on the same stage as Beyonce. She hasn’t missed a step and she’s outdancing and outperforming her entire 200-person squad. — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) April 15, 2018

OH EM GEE I’m SOOO excited to watch everyone’s videos of #BEYCHELLA at #Coachella y’alllllll!!!!!!!!!!

….. but like really though. I am. #couchella party of 1 ✌🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) April 15, 2018

This band full of beautiful black people has me in tears. What an experience. Thank you, @Beyonce. #SheDidThat — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé at coachella looks out of this world 🔥🌹❤️ — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) April 15, 2018

Fuuuuuuuuh…. @Beyonce KILT IT. I wasn’t even there… the Coachella YouTube live was madness. She makes one want to just forget everything they knew about live performance, sit down, and take notes…. and weep openly. #takeustoschoolB — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 15, 2018

Thanks #Beychella I’m working on Charlie’s Angels and this felt like a signpost tonight. #independentwomen pic.twitter.com/Q3ekYFfoSY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 15, 2018

While her fans couldn’t help but gush about the icon:

Is this the greatest opening of any show in history? I still don't think Beyonce is human, argue with yourself #Coachella18 #Beychella #Coachella2018 pic.twitter.com/boemBIiX5Z — On the run tour (@BeyonceWorldB4) April 15, 2018

I need that whole performance released on 4K blu ray, with special features that show the planning that went in to executing that show. My Beyoncé savings account whenever its ready. #BEYCHELLA — Boy B.I.E. (@Jungle915) April 15, 2018

Waking up this morning and just watching ALL the #Beychella clips like pic.twitter.com/Wx0BuH5rNq — AA (@allisona15) April 15, 2018

How Beyonce' expect us to go to sleep after this? #Beychella pic.twitter.com/RmICn9NTQz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 15, 2018

If you really thinking i'm going to waste my Sunday re-watching Beyonce's performance and trying to learn all the new choreography you're absolutely right. — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 15, 2018

Destiny's child did more for America than the founding fathers — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 15, 2018

the performance of a lifetime. destiny's child did this for the culture pic.twitter.com/MkNvbN4oLF — lekayoncé (@95lattae) April 15, 2018

GOD BLESS COACHELLA FOR GIVING BEYONCÉ A LONGER SET THAN THE SUPER BOWL DID SO WE COULD FINALLY GET THE DESTINY'S CHILD REUNION MEDLEY WE DESERVE. #Beychella — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 15, 2018

Waking up to find out Beyonce brought out destiny’s child at coachella. TodAy is CANcellEd. — Talia Mar (@TaliaMarMusic) April 15, 2018

The “Sorry” singer— who made history by being the first black woman to headline the music festival in Indio, California — kicked off her highly anticipated performance with a marching band and an army of backup dancers. She then burst into her energetic set with “Crazy in Love,” followed by her hits “Freedom,” “Formation,” among others.

The night was also a family affair for Bey. The “Run the World (Girls)” singer’s husband, Jay-Z — with whom she shares Blue Ivy, 6, and 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir — made a quick cameo to perform the couple’s hit 2006 song, “Déjà Vu.” Bey’s sister Solange Knowles also stepped out on the stage to dance along to “Get Me Bodied.”

Later, the Grammy award winner, 36, staged a Destiny’s Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio performed “Soldier,” “Say My Name” and “Lose My Breath” in front of an estatic crowd.

The mind-blowing performance made up for last year, when the “Love on Top” singer had to pull out of 2017’s festival on doctor’s orders because she was pregnant with twins.

As Beyoncé finished her set Saturday, she told the audience, “I’m so happy that I am here. I was supposed to perform at Coachella [last year] but I ended up getting pregnant — thank God! So I had time to dream and dream and dream with two beautiful souls in my belly. … Thank you guys for sharing this with me. I hope y’all enjoyed the show.”

Clearly they did.

