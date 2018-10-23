Spreading awareness. Kevin Schlehuber, who competed on season 19 of Big Brother, took to Twitter on Monday, October 22, to reveal that he is battling cancer. By sharing his story, the 57-year-old hopes others will be encouraged to go see their doctors.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with you. Last night I got a call and went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer,” Schlehuber wrote on Monday, October 22. “I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups and doctor appointments. Get tested and always be aware of how you feel.”

He continued: “I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case. I will beat this with the love and support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life! Thank you for taking the time to read his. I love and appreciate all of you and your supportive words mean more now than ever.”

Schlehuber is a stay-at-home father of seven who quickly became a fan favorite during his time in the Big Brother house in 2017. While he didn’t win his season, he played the game for 86 days and came in fourth place. He was the reason for Paul Abrahamian’s return to the game after he took a $25,000 temptation prize and was also in the running for America’s Favorite Houseguest but lost to Cody Nickson.

