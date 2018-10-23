Wedding bells are ringing! Big Brother season 20 star Angela “Rockstar” Lantry is engaged.

The TV personality, 35, announced her happy news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, October 22, posing with her fiancé, Chris, and showing off her new ring.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend but moldavite is a witchy woman’s best friend!” the stay-at-home mom captioned the picture that shows her grinning ear-to-ear. She added the hashtags, “#isaidyes” and “#engaged”

Lantry’s beau also took to Twitter to share his excitement. “Thank you everyone for the congrats and well wishes!!!!” he wrote. “I love you all and want to go like and reply to every one of you but there are so many!!!! @Mrs_ARockstar and I feel the love… thank you all very much!!!”

The pair celebrated the milestone later that night, and Lantry documented the fun time with friends in multiple social media posts.

The reality star’s housemates sent their love, despite not making it to the celebrations.

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, who is engaged to BB costar Bayleigh Dayton tweeted, “Me, Bay, Fes & Haleigh planned to be in Baltimore tonight to surprise Rockstar but we couldn’t make it. We all literally cancelled last minute 😩 Feel so BAAAAD”

Williams continued: “Anyways. ENGAGED GANG!!! Rockstar lifestyle!!!! @Mrs_ARockstar. I love you girl! See you SOON 🙃 s/o Chris!!”

Lantry shares two children with her ex-husband whom she divorced in 2015, and while many commenters shared their congratulations with her, some were quick to point fingers in judgement.

The Maryland native addressed the backlash in a tweet on Tuesday, October 23. “Response to comments on my engagement,” she started the lengthy message. “‘I thought she was married’-I was to my daughters’ father, it’s called divorce. ‘I thought she was gay.’- Well I love rainbows and gays, but I’m a cisgendered female that just loves the 🍆’Ring cost $39’-actually free from a cereal box.”

