Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Cosby Dead at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa Cosby died in Massachusetts on Friday, February 23, Us Weekly confirms. She was 44.

The TV scion had a history of medical problems and died from renal disease.

Ensa had been a steadfast supporter of her father, particularly after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct in recent years by more than 60 women. (He has denied the allegations.) Ensa released a statement in May 2017 ahead of one of the Cosby Show alum’s court appearances.

“I am a very private person and have chosen to live my life quietly with my family. But for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore,” Ensa said at the time. “The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.”

She continued, “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. … My father has been publicly lynched in the media. My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

Bill and his wife, Camille Cosby, are also the parents of Erika, 52, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41. Their son, Ennis, was murdered at the age of 27 in a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles in 1997.

