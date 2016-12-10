Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Have Set a Wedding Date

Still on! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have already set a wedding date and are sticking with it despite her ongoing legal battle with the Kardashian sisters, her business attorney, Walter Mosley, tells Us Weekly. As Us Weekly previously reported, Chyna filed legal papers to register the name Angela Renee Kardashian, but her fiancé's siblings, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, are fighting that move, despite the fact that it will legally be Chyna's name after she and Rob, 29, tie the knot. Mosley responded to speculation that the family may think that the couple are not actually going to make it down the aisle. “They’re getting married! [And] there’s a date,” Mosley told Us, though he added that he was “not at liberty” to disclose the exact wedding date.

A source adds, "They are planning on getting married next summer but haven't planned anything else. They want to work it out with E! for another season of the show first."

Chyna, 28, has most recently been making headlines for her legal dealings after her request to trademark her married name was blocked by the sisters’ companies.

In papers that surfaced on Thursday, December 8, lawyers for the Kardashians stated that the sisters’ brands would “suffer irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.”

Sources close to Chyna told TMZ that the reality stars reached out their future sister-in-law to explain that their attorneys were just following standard procedure to oppose anyone trying to register Kardashian as a trademark. The site said they were “not singling her out.”

A source told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars hope for a peaceful resolution with their brother’s fianceé. “Chyna filing and using their last name takes some time and discussion,” the insider tells Us. “They are hoping to resolve it amicably, the girls, because they do love Chyna. The girls are just protecting their interests because that is their brand. It’s a complicated business issue.”

Though the Rob and Chyna stars have yet to publicly address the Kardashian sisters’ filings, Chyna’s outspoken mother, Tokyo Toni, took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to stand up for her daughter.

"Blacchyna has my support 110% no matter what! You can’t you just can't stop what God has plans for," she wrote. "Ps People need to relax it's enough shine money Tv airtime play selfie sticks and camera footage for everyone! Sharing is caring but hold up didn't they watch Mr. Rogers neighborhood! She grown but I am still her momma and I will go all the way in for mine.”

