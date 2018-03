Is Brandi Glanville Headed Back to Real Housewives? (OK! Magazine)

Coco Austin Takes Daughter Chanel Swimming With Sharks (Star Magazine)

How to Get Rid of Love Handles (Men’s Fitness)

Blac Chyna Breaks Down in Tears in New Video (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!