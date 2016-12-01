What's in a name? Blac Chyna referred to herself as Angela in a video Rob Kardashian shared on Snapchat on Wednesday, November 30.

"Look at this gingerbread house!" the Lashed Bar owner, 28, says in the video, which shows her wearing a black sports bra, pants and white slippers. "Merry Christmas, people, from Angela, Rob, King and Dream."

Kardashian, 29, who welcomed daughter Dream Renee with his fiancée on November 10, captioned the video "Thanks Mom!!" along with a couple of emojis, indicating that the huge, elaborately decorated holiday confection is a gift from his future mother-in-law, Tokyo Toni.

As previously reported, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, filed legal documents in May to secure the name Angela Renee Kardashian, stating that she plans to use the famous last name for profit.

Chyna, who has a son, King, 4, with ex-fiancé Tyga, intends to use the name for advertising, promotional, entertainment and celebrity purposes.

The makeup artist has been busy since welcoming her daughter less than three weeks ago: she's been working out in order to drop the baby weight, is now down more than 23 pounds and has been sharing pics of her slimmed-down stomach on Snapchat and Instagram. "39 pounds go away!!" she said in a Snapchat video on November 26. "Goal 130 post baby weight."

She's also been prepping for the holidays, decorating a tree with King and taking her son to meet Santa Claus. "@Kingy and I have been Nice all year not Naughty at all!" she captioned a sweet pic of them sitting with Saint Nick at a local mall over Thanksgiving weekend.

