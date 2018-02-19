A video that appeared to show Blac Chyna performing oral sex on an unidentified man leaked online on Monday, February 19, and now her lawyers are fighting back.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse,” civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom tells Us Weekly. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

Lawyer Walter Mosley also spoke out on Monday afternoon, writing on Instagram, “We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not.”

He continued, “Men … we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example.”

In addition, Mosley tells Us, “Unfortunately, another case of abuse against women. It’s a criminal matter for the police to investigate at this point. I’m following it closely and will make decisions when the time is appropriate.”

The alleged sex tape comes less than a year after Chyna’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted several of her nude photos on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, in addition to accusing her of using drugs and being unfaithful. The model, 29, was granted a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, soon after his online rant. The former couple reached a custody agreement over their daughter, Dream, 15 months, in September.

