Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, poured out her heart in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, July 25, where she begged Amber Rose for help to see her grandchildren.

“Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids! I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way. You are a Libra Amber and you know where I’m going with this,” Toni (whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter) wrote on Instagram. “I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing-!” Chyna shares son King, 5, with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 20-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“I really don’t care if she never speaks to me again honestly deep in my heart could care less. Can you do me a favor somehow someway relay this message to her. Tell her you can’t do this I didn’t do it to you. Tell her I said chillout look in the mirror step back and act accordingly,” Toni continued. “You are the only person that I know of her friends that is not fake.”

After making it clear that she believes those in her daughter’s social circle are not genuine, Toni remarked that the Lashed owner “has nothing but yes people around her and I hate every last one of them.” It’s unknown whether Amber Rose is aware of Tokyo Toni’s message — but she posted a photo of herself on Instagram giving the middle finger. She captioned it, “Entrepreneur, Ex Stripper, Millionaire, Hoe, Baby Mama, Ex Wife, Girlfriend, Daughter, Tennis Ball head…. Keep it going.”

Meanwhile, the former model, 30, seems unfazed by her mother’s message. A little while after her mother posted the message to Amber Rose, Chyna posted a photo of herself on Instagram, modeling a yellow outfit, which many followers used as an opportunity to plea on her mother’s behalf.

This is not the first time Tokyo Toni took to Instagram to address her issues with her daughter: she has openly expressed her dislike for the people Chyna has been surrounding herself with. In December 2016, she also took a shot at Kardashian after the former flames split, calling him emotionally disturbed.

