Blackpink’s Jennie Apologizes After Being Filmed Vaping Indoors

Blackpink’s Jennie issued an apology on Tuesday, July 9, after fans spotted her smoking a vape indoors in a recent YouTube vlog.

Smoking indoors, including the use of vape devices, is illegal in South Korea, according to France’s AFP news agency.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd,” said OA, the record label and company Jennie set up last year, in a statement via X on Tuesday.

OA엔터테인먼트입니다. 지난 2일 공개된 콘텐츠 내 제니의 행동에 불편함을 느끼신 모든 분께 진심으로 사과의 말씀을 전합니다. 제니 또한 실내에서 흡연한 점, 그로 인해 다른 스태프분들에게 피해를 드린 점에 대해 반성하고 있으며 당시 현장에 있던 스태프에게도 직접 연락을 취해… pic.twitter.com/pAQnXOBg19 — OA (@oddatelier) July 9, 2024

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected,” the statement continued.

“We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future.”

According to AFP, in a vlog that has since been deleted, Jennie, 28, can be seen smoking a vape while sitting in a makeup chair as hair and makeup artists work on her face. Despite its removal, the clip has since recirculated via social media.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the news agency on Tuesday that it had received a complaint to investigate the incident.

Jennie is part of the chart-topping K-pop group Blackpink along with Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. In 2023, they became the first K-pop group to headline Coachella.

In South Korea, K-pop idols are often beholden to high behavioral standards, reports AFP.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, Jennie opened up about the restrictions imposed on the members of Blackpink when the group was formed in 2016.

“It’s really harsh,” Jennie said in the doc.

“We were not allowed to drink, or smoke or get a tattoo,” she said of her training period.

While Blackpink are set to continue as a group after renewing their contracts with record label YG Entertainment last December, Jennie also set up her own company to pursue a solo career.

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” she shared via her Instagram Story in December, per Billboard. “I’m also about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course Blackpink. Thank you.”

Jennie also made her acting debut in 2023, appearing alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in HBO’s short-lived music drama, The Idol.