Boardwalk Empire star Michael Stuhlbarg has suffered an abrasion after being assaulted by a rock-wielding homeless man near New York’s Central Park on Sunday night, police said.

According to police reports released on Monday, April 1, the 55-year-old was walking near East 90th and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. when he was struck in the back of the neck with a rock by Xavier Israel, 27.

After the attack, the Dopesick actor chased Israel, who was then apprehended by police stationed outside the Russian consulate close by.

Israel, who is homeless, was taken into custody and charged with assault, the police have confirmed they have also said Stuhlbarg declined to receive medical assistance.

Back in January 2022, Israel was arrested for two assaults and robbery.

US Weekly has contacted a representative for Stuhlbarg for comment.

Stuhlbarg is best known for portraying real-life gangster Arnold Rothstein in the hit HBO series, Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014.

He recently starred as Richard Sackler in Dopesick, for which he got an Emmy nomination, and as Mr. Perlman in Oscar nominated film, Call Me by Your Name.