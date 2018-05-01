Fit for a prince and princess! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot in just a few short weeks, so Us Weekly has teamed up with interior designer Bobby Berk to see what the couple should put on their royal wedding registry. Watch the video above to see what he recommends for the soon-to-be newlyweds!

The Queer Eye host walked Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi through every item a royal ­– or non-royal – couple would need for their new home together. Berk admitted that while it isn’t easy buying a gift for a couple who has it all, there is one registry rule everyone should follow.

“Don’t get a lot of formal stuff. People don’t use it. Of course, the royals might, but I’m pretty sure they’re covered with the formal things,” Berk told Us at Crate & Barrel in New York City. “Get things that they’re actually going to use: dinner sets, pots and pans, mixers, things they really can use in day-to-day life.”

The Missouri native has an eye for timeless design and advises keeping things neutral in color, and to avoid anything too trendy or brightly colored.

“I love a good set of basic white dishes. I hate using the word ‘basic,’ but I like adding basics with some bling later on,” he explained. “The great thing about white is that anything you put on that plate, it’s going to really pop. It’s going to look beautiful.”

Harry and Markle are going to need to get some rest after their May 19 nuptials, so Berk suggested a cozy bed made up of several fabrics in the same color family.

“I’m all about layers, layers, layers, layers, layers. Don’t do everything that’s all one color, necessarily, but if you do want to do one color theme, [do a] solid and a print,” the designer said. “The print [should have] the same shades as the solid.”

To see what else Berk put on the royal wedding registry, check out Us Weekly’s exclusive video above! To see more of the designer in action, catch him on Queer Eye, streaming now on Netflix.

