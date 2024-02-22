Known for her behind-the-scenes roles as creator and executive producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Princess Benton-Lofters is stepping into the spotlight in WE tv’s new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie.

Also starring Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, and Crystal Smith, Bold & Bougie follows five successful, bold, and courageous women conquering personal challenges and supporting each other to form an unbreakable sisterhood.

As the only series star who’s never spent any time onscreen, Us Weekly asked Princess why now was the best time for her to introduce herself to TV viewers.

“You know what? I think it was just the right person asked me, the right group of women were attached to the project. I was one of the last people I think to really be talked to or know about it. Then as time went on, I kind of heard different names and I was like, oh, this is amazing. This sounds good. And then before we know it, we were filming.”

The women experience many highs and lows on their exhilarating journey to self-discovery in the city of Atlanta, or as the ladies call it, “the new Black Hollywood.” Through laughter, tears and some serious soul searching, they learn to lean on each other and empower one another to live life to the fullest—well into adulthood.

“I’m the only cast member who’s never been on this side of the camera. It was like the biggest leap, but I think that’s the best way to do it. That was the best way to tell my story and share my story with people,” says Princess.

By changing their narrative and how they have previously been perceived by those around them, they prove women can have it all—unapologetically and without compromise.

While sitting down with the cast at Hotel Clermont, we asked what makes this group of women so special, Princess replies, “We tease each other, we get on each other’s nerves, and we laugh. We all just really truly bonded quick, a very quickly bonded sisterhood.”

Overall, Bold & Bougie is a celebration of life, friendship, and the power of self-discovery.

Watch Bold & Bougie Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv. Stream on ALLBLK.