Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran has issued an apology after being caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.

Duran, 27, could be heard using the slur during NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, August 11.

With his back turned at home plate during the game’s sixth inning, Duran directed the insult at a fan who appeared to be heckling him.

“Shut up, you [expletive] [expletive],” Duran said to the individual.

Following the game, the Red Sox issued a statement on behalf of Duran.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” the statement read. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.”

Duran continued, “Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell fall short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox organization issued a statement of their own, saying the team “addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game.”

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the team said. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The organization did not announce whether Duran will be in the lineup when the Red Sox open a three-game homestand against the Texas Rangers on Monday, August 12 or how Duran plans to “educate” himself.

Despite Duran’s apology, some baseball fans and insiders weren’t buying it.

“Sorry but written apologies are no longer acceptable from professional athletes who loudly use homophobic slurs,” Yahoo Sports’ Liz Roscher wrote via X. “Jarren Duran should have to apologize while the media is recording him, because that statement felt like a template the Red Sox just filled in.”

A seventh-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018, Duran made his professional debut with the team in 2021. He is currently in the top five of both hits and stolen bases in all of Major League Baseball and was named the MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in July.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Duran was named the Red Sox’s Heart & Hustle award winner in a pre-game ceremony featuring Red Sox manager Alex Cora.