Meet Bow Wow, rapper, actor… video game salesman? On Monday, July 30, the 31-year-old responded to accusations that he’s cheating on girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie, posting a series of profanity-laden tweets in which he claimed he was quitting rap, giving away his money and heading for a job at GameStop.

The rant began after a Twitter user posted a photo of the rapper — born Shad Moss — surrounded by women. “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” the original poster wrote. “He’s been in the club the last 2 nights being real friendly. Even kicked my friend and me out his section because we was recording, it ain’t like he’s big time.”

Within hours, Bow Wow lashed back. “I dont do cameras u stupid bitch!” he wrote. “Come in my section recording! So we shut your bright ass camera down u got mad so u tweet my bitch. Id pay a bitch 1000 to slap the lacefront off yo dusty ass! This goes for the rest of you hoes! LEAVE ME AND MINE THE F—K ALONE.”

The CSI: Cyber star also said if he saw someone else trying to take photos or videos of him in the club, he’d slap their phones out of their hands.

And he claimed to be giving away his fortune: “Im cash apping all my money away today. So if you want some free money yall can have it… lets see if you think money makes you happy”

In another tweet, Bow Wow vowed to quit his rap career in favor of a job at GameStop. That tweet no longer appears on his profile, but a screenshot of it still appears on his Instagram page. “Ima quit all this s—t,” he wrote. “Down size my home. Sale [sic] everything. And go to work at gamestop. Id probably be the happiest man in the world. trade my cars in and buy a probe.”

In another deleted tweet, the father of one said he needed to see his therapist.

Bow Wow also announced his retirement from rap in 2016, promising one final album titled NYLTH, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!